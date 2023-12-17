President approves army deployment during JS polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 12:55 pm

The secretary also noted that the president has pledged full cooperation to ensure a comprehensive and peaceful electoral process

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal meets President at his residence in the capital seeking approval for army deployment during JS polls. Photo: Collected
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal meets President at his residence in the capital seeking approval for army deployment during JS polls. Photo: Collected

The deployment of the Bangladesh Army to bolster security and uphold law and order during the Jatiya Sangsad elections scheduled for January 7 has received formal approval from President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the matter after visiting Bangabhaban, along with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal, on Sunday (17 December) morning.

"The President has approved the deployment of the Bangladesh Army during elections. However, the timeline for deployment will be determined based on discussions and the prevailing circumstances," the EC Secretary told media after the meeting.

The secretary also noted that the president has pledged full cooperation to ensure a comprehensive and peaceful electoral process.

Earlier on 11 December, the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, Lieutenant General Waqar-uz-Zaman said, "If the President approves, we will undertake election duties from December 29 to January 10 for 13 days."

During the 11th National Assembly elections in 2018, a total of 414 army platoons, each comprising 30 personnel, were deployed across 389 upazilas. Additionally, 48 navy platoons were deployed in 18 upazilas during that time.

During the 5 January election in 2014, approximately 50,000 armed forces personnel were deployed nationwide from 26 December to 9 January to ensure security during the parliamentary elections.
 

