Bangladesh Army deploys new contingent for UN Mission in Abyei

The Bangladesh Army deploying a new contingent of 512 army personnel, including officers, to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in Abyei, the border area between South Sudan and the Sudan. 

An advance party consisting of 160 army personnel left for Abyei on Tuesday by a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, said an Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) press reIease.

As part of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM) of UNISFA, the Bangladesh Army contingent is being deployed on an emergency basis. 

The battalion's main responsibility is to provide security to the mission's JBVMM sector and team sites. 

 "It is a new addition to our peacekeeping mission, to deploy army personnel with only basic weapons and equipment in the shortest possible time," reads the ISPR release. 

The second team of the contingent, consisting of another 160 army personnel will leave Dhaka on 4 March. Later, other teams of the contingent are expected to be deployed there by multiple flights.

In response to a UN Headquarters call, the Bangladesh Army has prepared this contingent very quickly and completed all the deployment processes in the operational area. 

Bangladesh continues to contribute to world peace amid adverse weather, geographical distance, and geopolitical challenges.

