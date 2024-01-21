Bangladesh and Japan to negotiate economic partnership agreement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 09:55 am

Related News

Bangladesh and Japan to negotiate economic partnership agreement

An EPA would suppress the effect of the status change on Bangladesh's exports to Japan

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 09:55 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated their bilateral relations to a &quot;strategic partnership.&quot; Photo: Reuters
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated their bilateral relations to a "strategic partnership." Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh and Japan are poised to initiate discussions on an economic partnership agreement by the end of the month, according to information obtained by Nikkei.

The two nations aspire to finalize the agreement in 2025. Japan is a major importer of textiles from Bangladesh, and numerous Japanese enterprises have made investments in the South Asian country, reports Nikkei.

However, Bangladesh is expected to be upgraded from a United Nations list of "least-developed countries" in 2026, meaning that it will no longer be exempt from tariffs on exports to developed nations.

According to reports, an EPA would suppress the effect of the status change on Bangladesh's exports to Japan.

Meanwhile, Tokyo hopes Dhaka will lower tariffs on imported steel and automobiles -- which are around 10% and 25%, respectively -- as the Bangladeshi economy grows quickly and demand for infrastructure expands.

The sides will negotiate tariffs on rice and Japanese beef, or Wagyu, with Tokyo hoping to increase its agricultural product exports, says Nikkei.

Japan imported about $1.72 billion of goods from Bangladesh in 2022. Apparel, such as clothes and shoes, made up over 90% of the imports. Japan's exports to Bangladesh totaled about $2.57 billion, of which roughly 30% was iron and steel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As of May 2023, 338 Japanese companies had offices or branches in Bangladesh, doubling over a decade, according to a research by Japan External Trade Organization. These companies could suffer a blow to business if the tariffs suddenly rise after Bangladesh is removed from the list of least-developed countries. In some cases, textile exports can be exposed to a tariff of over 10%.

This is the first time Japan will negotiate an EPA with a country that is about to lose its designation as a least-developed country.

The governments of Bangladesh and Japan began research about a potential EPA in December 2022. A report issued after the research suggested the countries begin negotiations, saying an EPA would not only lead to expanded trade and investment, but would also strengthen political and diplomatic relationships.

Japan also hopes to establish standards in tariffs and trade rules as Bangladesh explores a free trade agreement with China.

Negotiations will also involve easing the burden of paperwork, among other procedures required for importing and exporting.
 

Economy

Bangladesh / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

3h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

19h | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

1h | Videos
The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

14h | Videos
Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

17h | Videos
Pulses price skyrockets, traders point to dollar crisis impact

Pulses price skyrockets, traders point to dollar crisis impact

3h | Videos