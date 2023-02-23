Bangla Academy DG gets bomb threat, GD filed 

Miscreants have sent a letter to the director general of Bangla Academy on Thursday, threatening of a bomb attack at the academy premises during the Amar Ekushey book fair.

Md Jahangir Alam, security officer of Bangla Academy, filed a general diary with Shahbagh Police Station today over the threat.

"A letter was sent to Bangla Academy director general citing that the extremists would blast bomb at the academy premises during the Amar Ekushey book fair. That is why we have field the general diary," Jahangir Alam stated in the general diary.

The letter was sent by one Mawlana Saiful Islam. Police is investigating to know his whereabouts.

"We are looking into the matter cautiously and trying to know who Mawlana Saiful is," said Bayzidur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone of DMP.

He further said, "We have forwarded the general diary to the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of DMP. The CTTC officers are checking whether it is a real threat letter."