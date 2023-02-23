Bangla Academy DG gets bomb threat, GD filed 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 11:22 pm

Related News

Bangla Academy DG gets bomb threat, GD filed 

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 11:22 pm
File photo of Book Fair
File photo of Book Fair

Miscreants have sent a letter to the director general of Bangla Academy on Thursday, threatening of a bomb attack at the academy premises during the Amar Ekushey book fair.

Md Jahangir Alam, security officer of Bangla Academy, filed a general diary with Shahbagh Police Station today over the threat.

"A letter was sent to Bangla Academy director general citing that the extremists would blast bomb at the academy premises during the Amar Ekushey book fair. That is why we have field the general diary," Jahangir Alam stated in the general diary. 

The letter was sent by one Mawlana Saiful Islam. Police is investigating to know his whereabouts. 

"We are looking into the matter cautiously and trying to know who Mawlana Saiful is," said Bayzidur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone of DMP.

He further said, "We have forwarded the general diary to the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of DMP. The CTTC officers are checking whether it is a real threat letter." 

Top News

Bangla Academy / Amar Ekushey Book Fair / Bomb attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

1h | Features
ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

13h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

13h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

4h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

2h | TBS SPORTS
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

13h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business