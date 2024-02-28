Boi Mela extended by two days

Bangla Academy, which is an autonomous institution funded by the Bangladesh government, banned many books from the fair, due to their ‘controversial’ subject matter. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2024 has been extended by two days beyond the scheduled time.

Director General of Bangla Academy Muhammad Nurul Huda announced this on Tuesday (27 February) evening.

He said, "The Book Fair has been extended by two days following the the kind consent of the prime minister."

Prior to the announcement. Ministry of Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmad told media, "Today the prime minister has approved the extension of the fair by two days. We have informed the fair management committee about it. They will soon make an announcement and the official notification will be issued tomorrow."

As per the declaration, the fair will be wrapped up on 2 March.