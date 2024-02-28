Boi Mela extended by two days

Amar Ekushey

UNB
28 February, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 12:26 pm

Related News

Boi Mela extended by two days

UNB
28 February, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 12:26 pm
Bangla Academy, which is an autonomous institution funded by the Bangladesh government, banned many books from the fair, due to their ‘controversial’ subject matter. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Bangla Academy, which is an autonomous institution funded by the Bangladesh government, banned many books from the fair, due to their ‘controversial’ subject matter. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2024 has been extended by two days beyond the scheduled time.

Director General of Bangla Academy Muhammad Nurul Huda announced this on Tuesday (27 February) evening.

He said, "The Book Fair has been extended by two days following the the kind consent of the prime minister."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prior to the announcement. Ministry of Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmad told media, "Today the prime minister has approved the extension of the fair by two days. We have informed the fair management committee about it. They will soon make an announcement and the official notification will be issued tomorrow."

As per the declaration, the fair will be wrapped up on 2 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

book fair / Amar Ekushey Book Fair / ekushey boi mela / Book Fair 2024 / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

51m | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There are various pictures on the walls of the faculties of Chittagong University

There are various pictures on the walls of the faculties of Chittagong University

Now | Videos
14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

16h | Videos
After Elon Musk, Zuckerberg is on the way to develop device that may read brain signals

After Elon Musk, Zuckerberg is on the way to develop device that may read brain signals

3h | Videos
You will get the taste of seafood on the streets of Cumilla

You will get the taste of seafood on the streets of Cumilla

4h | Videos