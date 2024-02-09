Amar Ekushey Book Fair kicks off in Chattogram

A 23-day book fair kicks off at the CRB ground in Chattogram on Friday. Photo: TBS
A 23-day book fair kicks off at the CRB ground in Chattogram on Friday. Photo: TBS

The 23-day Amar Ekushey Book Fair kicked off at the CRB ground, the lungs of Chattogram city, on Friday. 

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the fair by hoisting the national flag this evening.

With Friday being a holiday, the fair witnessed a steady influx of visitors from the afternoon, eager to explore the diverse array of literary treasures on offer.

Organised by CCC, the book fair has received cooperation from various organisations including the Chattogram Creative Publishers Council, Chattogram Citizens Society, writers, journalists, educationists, and literary-cultural organizations.

Spanning across 43000 square feet, the fair boasts a total of 155 stalls representing 92 publishing houses from Dhaka and Chattogram. 

Among these stalls, 78 are double stalls while 77 are single stalls, offering visitors a vast selection of books covering a myriad of genres. 

This year, the book fair has a budget of Tk50 lakh, with plans to honour individuals with the Ekushe Sammanna Smarak Padak and Sahitya Award for their outstanding contributions to national life.

The fairgrounds feature stalls from renowned publishing houses such as Batighara, Prathama, Anyadhara, Sahitya Bichitra, Murdhanya, Labanya, and many more. Additionally, visitors have been particularly drawn to Bidyananda's stall, uniquely constructed with bamboo fencing, creating an inviting ambiance for readers.

Adjacent to the fair, under the supervision of CCC in collaboration with the Muktijoddha Sangsad, a photo exhibition titled 'Itisha Katha Koi' (History Speaks) has been set up, offering visitors insights into historical narratives and cultural heritage.

For the younger audience, the fair offers a children's corner filled with various rides, delicious food stalls, and pottery stalls, adding an element of fun and excitement to the literary atmosphere.

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair will run until 2 March, with operating hours from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays and from 10am to 9pm on holidays.

