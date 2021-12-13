Bangabandhu’s bust opened in Ankara

A bust of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a park in his name were opened in Turkey's capital Ankara on Monday.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam opened the bust and park.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, Ankara Deputy Mayor Selim Sirpan Lau, and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Turkey, Masud Mannan, among others, attended the inaugural ceremony, said a press statement.

During his inaugural speech, the mayor said, "The sculpture of Bangabandhu in Turkey's capital Ankara, and the park named after Bangabandhu are really a source of pride for Bangladesh and an honour for the Bengali nation."

"The greatest Bengali of all time, the great architect of independence, the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was not only the leader of his own country but also a great leader of the people of the developing world," he added.

He expressed pride being a Bengali who could inaugurate a sculpture of Bangabandhu and a park in his name in Ankara during the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Mayor Atiqul mentioned attending important meetings with his Ankara counterpart to discuss mutual cooperation in the economy, education, culture, sports, technology, science, trade, and commerce, during his five-day stay in Turkey.

He also announced that the park in the capital's Banani, close to Kamal Ataturk Avenue, which was named after the first president of Turkey, Kemal Atatürk, will also be named after him.