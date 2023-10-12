Bangabandhu biopic: PM Hasina watches premiere show, release on Friday

'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', the much-anticipated biopic of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, premiered on Thursday. The film is all set to have the nationwide theatrical release on Friday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present in the premiere show held at the National Film Archives to watch the film with actors, actresses and others who were associated with the film.

After the show the PM said the nation will know many unknown facts and new chapters of history through the film 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'.

"The film will be screened in all movie houses across the country from tomorrow (Friday) and I have announced the release of the film," she said.

Ministers, state ministers and other government high officials also were present at the show.

The film, a joint production of Bangladesh and India, has been directed by master filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

It is scheduled to be released across India on 27 October.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Bangladesh & Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India are the producers and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) & National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Limited, India the executive producers of the film.

The film received a clearance certificate on 31 July this year from censor boards of both countries.

Dhallywood's popular actor Arifin Shuvoo leads the ensemble cast as the title character of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in this film, while Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the lifelong better half of the Father of the Nation.

Actress Nusraat Faria portrayed Bangabandhu's elder daughter and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The biopic also features popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Prarthana Dighi, Tauquir Ahmed and others in different characters, and the entire trailer showcases some of the powerful and majestic moments from Bangabandhu's epic journey to the road of the country's independence.

The music of the film is produced by acclaimed Indian music director Shantanu Moitra, and the Bengali dialogues are penned by Sadhana Ahmed, Gias Uddin Selim, Shihab Shaheen and Anam Biswas from Bangladesh.

Shooting of the film started in Mumbai, India in January 2021 and concluded in December of the same year.