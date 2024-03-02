Bailey Road Fire: 4 remanded for two days

UNB
02 March, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 09:50 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A Dhaka court on Saturday granted two-day remand for four people including Kacchi Bhai's manager and coffee shop Cha Chumuk's two owners each in a case filed in connection with the devastating fire accident on Dhaka's Bailey Road on Thursday night that claimed 46 lives and burnt dozens of people.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after the accused were produced before the court a remand prayer, said Sub Inspector Nizam Uddin, officer at the court's general registration section.

Those who remanded are Kacchi Bhai's manager Jisan, Cha Chumuk's owners Anwarul Haque and Shakil Ahmed Rimon, and Green Cozy Cottage's manager Hamimul Haque Bipul.

Of them, the first trio was arrested on Friday and the last one was on Saturday.

On Thursday night, a massive fire broke out reportedly in the Cha Chumuk on Dhaka's Bailey Road leaving at least 46 people dead and injuring dozens of people.

Of the deceased, there were two students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) and five members of a family.
Later, a case was filed in connection with Ramna police station.

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

