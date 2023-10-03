Attack on Poet Radhapada Roy: Attempted murder case filed, accused on the run

A Kurigram poet named Radhapad Roy was recently attacked and assaulted in Nageshwari upazila, leaving him injured in the head, back, and chest. Distressing images of the poet's injuries during the attack spread on social media platforms, inciting public outrage.

Following the attack, the victim's family filed an attempted murder case against two individuals.

"Last Sunday, Jugal Chandra Roy, son of the victim, filed a case with Nageshwari police station accusing two siblings," Officer-in-Charge Ashikur Rahman of the police station.

The accused individuals -- Rafiqul Islam and Kadur Rahman-- remain absconding in the aftermath of the incident in the Bhitraband union of the upazila, he added.

According to the case statement, poet Radhapad and the accused have been long-time residents of the same locality, with a history of unresolved disputes and conflicts on various issues that led to ongoing intimidation. The hostile environment finally escalated into a violent confrontation on 30 September morning in the Nandanpur area of the upazila.

The accused physically assaulted Radhapad, inflicting severe injuries to various parts of his body. Shockingly, one of the accused even attempted to strangle the poet. Fortunately, Radhapad's screams for help prompted the attackers to flee the scene.

Following the assault, poet Radhapad Roy is now receiving treatment at Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex. While talking to the media, Radhapad described the sudden attack, narrating how he was ambushed near the river bridge close to his home on Saturday.

Family members of the poet and various political organisations called for a just trial in this case after an investigation.

Jugal Chandra Roy, the poet's son, expressed his concerns, stating, "This crime against my father is rooted in past enmity. I demand justice, and I implore that the accused be held accountable."

OC Ashiqur Rahman of Nageshwari police station affirmed, "We have initiated a drive to arrest the two accused individuals."