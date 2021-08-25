Attack on Barishal UNO: 9 accused get bail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 02:55 pm

Photo Collected from Prothom Alo.
Photo Collected from Prothom Alo.

A Barishal Court has granted bail to nine accused in two cases filed in connection with the attack on Barishal Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman's residence and police in Barisal.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate court judge Masum Billah passed the order, reports Prothom Alo.

The police and leaders of the ruling Awami League clashed, and UNO residence was attacked on the night of 18 August over the removal of a mourning banner from the upazila parishad compound in Barishal.

At least seven people suffered bullet wounds and 25 others were injured in clashes between police and Ansar personnel and Awami League leaders and activists.

Twenty-two people were arrested in two cases filed in connection with the cases filed over the attack on the residence of Barishal Sadar UNO.

Police and Upazila administration filed the cases naming 122 BCL, Jubo League activists and Barishal City Corporation workers.

In addition, about 500 unnamed people were also accused in the cases.

Attack on Barishal UNO

