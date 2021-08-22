Attack on Barishal UNO: Pleas submitted to file 2 cases against UNO, Kotwali OC

Bangladesh

TBS report
22 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 07:50 pm

Related News

Attack on Barishal UNO: Pleas submitted to file 2 cases against UNO, Kotwali OC

TBS report
22 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 07:50 pm
Photo Collected from Prothom Alo.
Photo Collected from Prothom Alo.

Applications seeking to file separate cases against the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Barisal Sadar and officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station were submitted to Barishal court on Sunday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Masum Billa accepted the pleas and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matters.

PBI has been asked to submit the investigation report within September 23.

UNO Munibor Rahman, Kotwali Model Police Station OC Nurul Islam and Sub-Inspector Shahjalal Mollik were sued in the cases.

Barishal City Corporation Revenue official, Babul Haldar and Barishal City Corporation Mayor and District Lawyer Association General Secretary Rafikul Islam filed the pleas.

Barishal Awami League General Secretary Talukdar Md Yunus said Munibor was made prime accused in the two cases.

Earlier, a clash took place between the supporters of the AL, BCL, and members of Ansar when the latter two allegedly tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal on 18 August.

At least seven people suffered bullet wounds and 25 others were injured in clashes among police and Ansar personnel and Awami League leaders and activists.

Top News

Attack on Barishal UNO / UNO sued / Kotwali OC sued / Attack on UNO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

1h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

1h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding