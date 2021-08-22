Attack on Barishal UNO: Pleas submitted to file 2 cases against UNO, Kotwali OC

Applications seeking to file separate cases against the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Barisal Sadar and officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station were submitted to Barishal court on Sunday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Masum Billa accepted the pleas and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matters.

PBI has been asked to submit the investigation report within September 23.

UNO Munibor Rahman, Kotwali Model Police Station OC Nurul Islam and Sub-Inspector Shahjalal Mollik were sued in the cases.

Barishal City Corporation Revenue official, Babul Haldar and Barishal City Corporation Mayor and District Lawyer Association General Secretary Rafikul Islam filed the pleas.

Barishal Awami League General Secretary Talukdar Md Yunus said Munibor was made prime accused in the two cases.

Earlier, a clash took place between the supporters of the AL, BCL, and members of Ansar when the latter two allegedly tried to attack the residence of the UNO at Sadar Upazila Complex in Barishal on 18 August.

At least seven people suffered bullet wounds and 25 others were injured in clashes among police and Ansar personnel and Awami League leaders and activists.