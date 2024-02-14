Assam CM greets Sheikh Hasina on assuming office as PM for 4th consecutive term

The chief minister conveyed the congratulations through Md Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India when the latter paid a courtesy call on him at the Assam Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday (13 February). Photo: UNB

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of himself and the people of Assam for assuming office as prime minister for the fourth consecutive term.

The chief minister conveyed the greetings through Md Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India when the latter paid a courtesy call on him at the Assam Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday (13 February) afternoon.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised the establishment of an economic corridor connecting Bangladesh and Northeast India to accelerate the prosperity, development and growth of the region.

He highlighted the various ongoing projects and investment of Japan in Northeast India and discussed the potential of Matarbari deep sea port to create an industrial value chain in the region with the cooperation of Japan.

Highlighting the excellent bilateral relations existing between Bangladesh and India, the High Commissioner said that, as a friend and next-door neighbour, Bangladesh wants to continue to contribute to the peace, stability and development of the north-eastern state of India.

He stressed expanding trade with these states, increasing road, rail, and maritime connectivity and strengthening people-to-people contacts.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh requested the Chief Minister to resume Dhaka-Guwahati flights, reopen a few Integrated Check Posts and make those functional, and open a Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Guwahati to facilitate visa extension for Bangladeshi nationals visiting Northeast India.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed interest in visiting Bangladesh at an opportune time.

Prior to his visit to Assam, High Commissioner Rahman attended the fourth edition of the India-Japan Intellectual Conclave held in Shillong, Meghalaya, at the invitation of Asian Confluence.