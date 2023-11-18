Army facilitates return of indigenous villagers after 18-month exodus

The army has helped about 49 people from the indigenous Bom community return to their homes in the Bandarban hilly areas and also provided them with essential supplies about 18 months after they were forced to flee separatist violence.

On 18 November, the situation in the area appeared to have normalised, prompting Major General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque to facilitate the repatriation of 11 families to Thanchi upazila with the assistance of Baklai army camp, said a press release.

As part of the army support, each family received 10kg rice, 2kg oil, 1kg dal, 1kg salt, 4kg flour, and 1kg sugar.

On 6 March last year a total of 28 families in the area were forced to evacuate due to continuous persecution by the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front.

Pear Neer Bom Roni, 38, recounted the challenges faced by the Bom community saying, "Last year, due to problems with the Kuki-Chin National Front and security forces, we sought shelter in the forests for nine months and also stayed in various relatives' houses. I am very happy to be back home today."

Lily Bom, 37, another returnee, said, "After a long time, I was able to return to my hometown."

Acknowledging the challenging terrain of Prata Para, Baklai army camp commander Captain Salman from 16 East Bengal assured ongoing intelligence surveillance and information gathering through reliable sources. He pledged full cooperation to the returning families.