Army chief shares Eid joy with soldiers in Ctg Hill Tracts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 10:29 pm

Related News

Army chief shares Eid joy with soldiers in Ctg Hill Tracts

TBS Report
10 July, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 10:29 pm
Army chief shares Eid joy with soldiers in Ctg Hill Tracts

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday (10 July), SM Shafuddin Ahmed shared the joy of Eid with the members of the army who are on duty at various camps in Chittagong Hill Tracts.

He visited the army camps in Rangamati and Khagrachari districts and exchanged greetings with soldiers. 

"The members of the army are working in the inaccessible hills taking risks. To increase their morale, I feel very lucky and fortunate to stand by their side on the day of Eid," the army chief addressed the soldiers.

He said he has come to see them who are performing their duties far-off from their families.

At the same time, he called upon the members of the army to dedicate themselves to maintaining social and communal harmony in the glory of Eid-ul-Azha.

Army Chief General Shafiuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

How to refrigerate meat the right way

3h | Magazine
How to make Kalabhuna

How to make Kalabhuna

4h | Magazine
Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1d | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

Rawhide traders target big business this Eid

13h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

Ananta-Barsha's special Eid plan

13h | Videos
Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

Kamran Akmal's family busy looking for their stolen sacrificial goat

13h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

Ananta-Barsha returns to silver screen with Din - The Day

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south