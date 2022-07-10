Army chief shares Eid joy with soldiers in Ctg Hill Tracts

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday (10 July), SM Shafuddin Ahmed shared the joy of Eid with the members of the army who are on duty at various camps in Chittagong Hill Tracts.

He visited the army camps in Rangamati and Khagrachari districts and exchanged greetings with soldiers.

"The members of the army are working in the inaccessible hills taking risks. To increase their morale, I feel very lucky and fortunate to stand by their side on the day of Eid," the army chief addressed the soldiers.

He said he has come to see them who are performing their duties far-off from their families.

At the same time, he called upon the members of the army to dedicate themselves to maintaining social and communal harmony in the glory of Eid-ul-Azha.