Army chief on an official visit to Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 06:14 pm

Related News

Army chief on an official visit to Saudi Arabia

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 06:14 pm
Army chief on an official visit to Saudi Arabia

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a six-day official visit.

During the visit, he will pay courtesy calls on Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, the Chief of General Staff of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, and senior military and civilian officials.

During the meetings, he will discuss various issues of training and bilateral cooperation between the armies of the two countries, reads an ISPR press release.

He will also visit the Armed Forces Staff College of Saudi Arabia.

Later, General Shafiuddin Ahmed will return home on 28 May, after performing the Umrah.

Army Chief General Shafiuddin / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

9h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

8h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

10h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

7h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

1d | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss