Army chief on an official visit to Saudi Arabia

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a six-day official visit.

During the visit, he will pay courtesy calls on Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, the Chief of General Staff of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, and senior military and civilian officials.

During the meetings, he will discuss various issues of training and bilateral cooperation between the armies of the two countries, reads an ISPR press release.

He will also visit the Armed Forces Staff College of Saudi Arabia.

Later, General Shafiuddin Ahmed will return home on 28 May, after performing the Umrah.