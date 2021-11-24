Army chief named Colonel Commandant of Corps of Engineers

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 06:12 pm

Army chief named Colonel Commandant of Corps of Engineers

The chief of army staff on Wednesday officially took over the guardianship of the corps, in a programme at Natore Cantonment

Army Chief of Staff General Shafiuddin. Photo: ISPR
Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has been made the 8th Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Engineers of the Bangladesh Army. 

The chief of army staff on Wednesday officially took over the guardianship of the corps, in a programme at Natore Cantonment, said a press release.

The corps personnel welcomed him with a guard of honour at the cantonment Parade Square. 

In his speech, Shafiuddin recalled the martyred members of the corps who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War in 1971.

He urged the engineers to remain prepared for addressing all the challenges in the century of innovation.

The army head also attended the annual captain conference of the corps. Senior officials were present at the event, the release reads.

