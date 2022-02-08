Army chief meets South Sudan delegation

Chief of Army Staff, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, met with a high-level South Sudanese delegation led by the country's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deng Dau Deng Malek, on Tuesday.

They discussed various issues concerning existing relations between the armies of the two countries and areas of future cooperation, says a press statement.

The seven-member delegation from Sudan arrived in Dhaka on Monday for a six-day state visit.

The South Sudanese delegation lauded the role of the Bangladesh Army in maintaining world peace.

They noted the activities of the Bangladesh contingents deployed in South Sudan and their (Bangladeshi forces) special contribution to the development of infrastructure in the country.

Praising the role of the army in achieving Bangladesh's independence and nation-building, they hoped to learn from it and use it in their own country.