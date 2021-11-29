Army chief meets with Japanese ambassador and Turkish naval commander

The Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Turkish Naval Force Commander Admiral Adnan Özbal paid a courtesy visit to Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, OSP, ndu, psc, PhD at the army headquarters on Monday (29 November).

During the meeting, apart from mutual greetings, they exchanged views on various aspects of Bangladesh-Japan-Turkey relations and future progress, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed met Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki on Monday, 29 November. Photo: ISPR

Army chief thanked the Japanese Ambassador and the Turkish Naval Force Commander for meeting him.