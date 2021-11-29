Army chief meets with Japanese ambassador and Turkish naval commander

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 09:50 pm

Related News

Army chief meets with Japanese ambassador and Turkish naval commander

During the meeting, apart from mutual greetings, they exchanged views on various aspects of Bangladesh-Japan-Turkey relations and future progress

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 09:50 pm
Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed met the Turkish Naval Force Commander Admiral Adnan Özbal on Monday, 29 November. Photo: ISPR
Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed met the Turkish Naval Force Commander Admiral Adnan Özbal on Monday, 29 November. Photo: ISPR

The Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Turkish Naval Force Commander Admiral Adnan Özbal paid a courtesy visit to Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, OSP, ndu, psc, PhD at the army headquarters on Monday (29 November).

During the meeting, apart from mutual greetings, they exchanged views on various aspects of Bangladesh-Japan-Turkey relations and future progress, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed met Japan&#039;s Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki on Monday, 29 November. Photo: ISPR
Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed met Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki on Monday, 29 November. Photo: ISPR

Army chief thanked the Japanese Ambassador and the Turkish Naval Force Commander for meeting him.

Top News

Ito Naoki / Adnan Özbal / Turkey-Bangladesh Relations / Japan-Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says