Japan wants to sign Economic Partnership Agreement by 2026
Japan wants to sign an Economic Partnership Agreement with Bangladesh before the latter's graduation from LDC status in 2026.
Speaking to reporters at a press briefing in his office on Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori also said Japan and Bangladesh are in talks to boost defence cooperation.
The ambassador further shed light on Japan's new plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific and Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth.
More to follow…