Japan wants to sign Economic Partnership Agreement by 2026

Economy

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 03:26 pm

Japan wants to sign Economic Partnership Agreement by 2026

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 03:26 pm
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori

Japan wants to sign an Economic Partnership Agreement with Bangladesh before the latter's graduation from LDC status in 2026.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing in his office on Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori also said Japan and Bangladesh are in talks to boost defence cooperation.

The ambassador further shed light on Japan's new plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific and Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth.

More to follow…

Bangladesh / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

6h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

5h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

4h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

48m | TBS World
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

20h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1d | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022