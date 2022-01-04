Arms dealer arrested with illegal firearm in Keraniganj

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 06:35 pm

Arms dealer arrested with illegal firearm in Keraniganj

He allegedly had been selling illegal weapons without license under the guise of WiFi and cable network business

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a man with illegal firearm from Mirerbagh area of South Keraniganj in Dhaka.

The arrestee is Md Shakil Hossain alias Sunny, 35.

A team of Crime Prevention Company-2 under RAB-10 arrested him after conducting a raid in Mirerbagh area on Monday evening.

During the drive, a foreign pistol was recovered from his possession along with a magazine, two rounds of live ammunition, a mobile phone and cash.

Sunny allegedly had been selling illegal weapons without a license under the guise of WiFi and cable network business for a long time, said RAB-10 CPC-2 Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Faqrul Hasan confirming the arrest.

"He also brandished illegal weapons multiple times in the area to intimidate people and conduct terrorist activities," Faqrul added.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the arrestee used to be a professional armed goon as well as an arms dealer.

An arms case has been filed against Sunny with the South Keraniganj Police Station, the RAB official added.

