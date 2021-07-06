Argentina fans beat Brazil supporter’s uncle over Copa America 2021 in B’baria

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 11:55 pm

Related News

Argentina fans beat Brazil supporter’s uncle over Copa America 2021 in B’baria

In protest of the attack, Brazil supporters attacked  Argentine supporters on Tuesday night, leaving three injured

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 11:55 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Some supporters of Argentina have beaten a Brazilian fan's uncle following an argument over the Copa America 2021.

The incident took place at Damchail Bazar in Sadekpur Union of Brahmanbari's Sadar Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

The injured Noyab Miah, 60, has been admitted to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

According to the victim's relatives, Noyab Mia's nephew Rezaul locked into an altercation with Argentina supporter Md Jeebon over a match between Brazil and Peru on Tuesday morning. 

At one stage, they get involved in clashes. However, locals resolved the matter.

Later in the afternoon, Jeebon along with some of his associates beat Rezaul's uncle after they found him alone in Damchail market. 

In protest of the attack, Brazil supporters attacked  Argentine supporters on Tuesday night, leaving three injured.

The injured are Selim Mia (45), Chaydabur Rahman (25) and Zakir Mia (35). Tadek is being treated at Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Thana's Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Emranul Islam said they sent police being informed of the clash over Copa America tournament. 

Necessary legal action will be taken if any complaint is received in this regard.

Top News

Brazil / Argentina / Copa America / Brahmanbaria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

5h | Videos
TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

5h | Videos
TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

8h | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time