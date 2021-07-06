Argentina fans beat Brazil supporter’s uncle over Copa America 2021 in B’baria

Some supporters of Argentina have beaten a Brazilian fan's uncle following an argument over the Copa America 2021.

The incident took place at Damchail Bazar in Sadekpur Union of Brahmanbari's Sadar Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

The injured Noyab Miah, 60, has been admitted to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

According to the victim's relatives, Noyab Mia's nephew Rezaul locked into an altercation with Argentina supporter Md Jeebon over a match between Brazil and Peru on Tuesday morning.

At one stage, they get involved in clashes. However, locals resolved the matter.

Later in the afternoon, Jeebon along with some of his associates beat Rezaul's uncle after they found him alone in Damchail market.

In protest of the attack, Brazil supporters attacked Argentine supporters on Tuesday night, leaving three injured.

The injured are Selim Mia (45), Chaydabur Rahman (25) and Zakir Mia (35). Tadek is being treated at Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Thana's Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Emranul Islam said they sent police being informed of the clash over Copa America tournament.

Necessary legal action will be taken if any complaint is received in this regard.