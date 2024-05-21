Upazila polls: Ballot box snatched in Akhaura, recovered from pond

Bangladesh

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A miscreant snatched a ballot box from a Upazila Parishad polling centre after voting ended in Brahmanbaria's Akhaura today (21 May).

"After 4pm, a youth entered the Debagram Pilot Model High School voting centre and tried to flee with a ballot box. When the on-duty police personnel at the centre chased him. The youth threw the ballot box into a nearby pond and fled," Executive Magistrate Tanvir Farhad Shamim, in charge of the voting centre, told The Business Standard.

"The police later recovered the ballot box from the pond. No water entered the box as it was locked," he added.

Kasba and Akhaura Upazila Parishad election Returning Officer Md Saiful Islam, said, "It is not known yet which party the youth supports. Efforts are ongoing to arrest him."

Earlier, voting began simultaneously at 129 centres in Kasba and Akhaura Upazilas around 8am. A total of six candidates contested for the chairman post in the two upazilas.

