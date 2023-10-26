Another highway project under scrutiny for lofty cost proposal

Infograph: TBS

Just in three months, another highway project comes under the Planning Commission's scrutiny for much higher cost projection than usual – the Roads and Highways Department's (RHD) proposal for Tk140 crore per kilometre to widen the highway between Faridpur and Kuakata beach town via Barishal.

Similar roadwork costs the department much less, Tk82 crore per km for Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur and Tk94 crore for Dhaka-Sylhet highway four-lane projects being implemented by the same department.

The RHD has proposed spending Tk33,125 crore (equivalent to $3.03 billion) on upgrading the 236km Faridpur-Kuakata-Barishal highway with service lanes for slow-moving vehicles on both sides.

The Faridpur-Kuakata highway is currently a two-lane road with no service lane, causing frequent congestion and safety hazards. The inauguration of the Padma Bridge has generated a huge traffic volume, facilitated by the Payra Sea Port and Kuakata tourist zone.

Officials at the Planning Commission said a review of the Faridpur-Kuakata highway has found that the proposed per-kilometre cost is much higher compared to similar projects. The commission will review the cost estimation on 5 November in a meeting with officials of the Roads and Highways Department and the Road Transport and Highways Division.

Earlier in August, the commission encountered even a loftier demand, Tk256 crore per km to widen the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway into four-lane road and persuaded the agency into lowering the projected cost by Tk3,500 crore.

According to officials at the Planning Commission, the RHD intends to begin implementation of the Faridpur-Kuakata highway next year. To initiate this process, a preliminary development project proposal (PDPP) has been submitted to the commission for in-principle approval.

Once approved, loan proposals will be forwarded to various development aid agencies through the Economic Relations Division (ERD). The commission is currently reviewing the proposed cost before granting its in-principle approval, they added.

According to Planning Commission sources, a foreign loan of $2.57 billion (equivalent to Tk28,119 crore) has been proposed for the project.

Asked about the Faridpur-Kuakata highway project cost, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, additional chief engineer at the RHD, said the per-kilometre cost of the proposed project may vary from similar projects due to specific local conditions.

"While the cost has been estimated through a survey, it's still a preliminary proposal, and there's a possibility of a slight decrease in cost. The expenditure proposal is currently under review by the Planning Commission to address the matter," he told TBS.

He stated that the project will be executed in four segments: Goalundo to Faridpur, Faridpur to Barishal, Barishal to Patuakhali, and Patuakhali to Kuakata. The priorities for these segments also vary, offering an opportunity for a new review with the potential to reduce the project's cost.

The proposed highway will be a vital link to the National Highway network and the SASEC Road Corridor-4 (Banglabandha –Mongla/Chattogram) through Payra Sea Port, which aims at connecting neighbouring countries by road, RHD stated in its proposal, explaining the significance of the highway widening project.

The Padma Bridge, Payra Sea Port, power plants, allied industrial ventures, and Kuakata Tourism Zone will significantly increase traffic volumes, requiring the RHD to widen the Faridpur-Barishal-Kuakata road into a four-lane highway to improve connectivity with the capital city and other sea and land ports.

The RHD has completed a feasibility study and detailed design for the Faridpur-Barishal-Kuakata highway under the Priority Road Project with technical assistance from Asian Development Bank.

A detailed study may be needed to adopt new design, construction, and maintenance strategies that are climate resilient and meet the nationally determined contribution from the transport sector. This study could cost around $10 million to complete, the initial proposal states.