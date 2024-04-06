Quader inaugurates 8 overpasses, 2 bridges under Sasec-2 corridor ahead of Eid

File photo of an aerial view of the Hatikumrul roundabout in Sirajganj. Photo: TBS

Eight overpasses — one for rail, seven for vehicles — and two bridges have been inaugurated in Sirajganj ahead of Eid.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the overpasses and bridges from the ministry today (6 April).

These overpasses and bridges are part of the Tk19,016 crore Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur highway project.

The highway project is a crucial part of the South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (Sasec)-2 corridor, Asian Highway-2 BIMSTEC-2 and Saarc Highway Corridor-4.

The 190.4-kilometre Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur highway project includes one interchange at Hatikamrul, five flyovers, 32 bridges, and 39 overpasses.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already inaugurated 14 bridges, one flyover, and 15 overpasses under the highway project, while Quader inaugurated eight overpasses and two bridges today.

Quader said the opening of the overpasses and bridges in the SASEC-2 project is an Eid gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the nation.

Overpasses open to public in Bogura, Sirajganj, Rangpur

Besides, a 550-meter rail overpass at Bogura's Tinmatha Railgate, and two bridges in Sirajganj — the 56-meter Datiya Bridge and the 32-meter Fotki Bridge have been opened to the public today.

Additionally, a 158-meter B-Block Cantonment Overpass and 178-metre Fultala Overpass in Bogura were also opened.

In Sirajganj, the 39-meter Mulibari Overpass, 39-meter Panchila Overpass, and 35-meter Datpur Overpass were opened.

The 30-meter Dhaperhat Overpass, and the 8-meter Mirzapur Overpass in Rangpur have also been opened for traffic.

Meghna Bridge to get another toll plaza

The newly built six-lane Meghna Bridge Toll Plaza-2 was inaugurated today to reduce traffic congestion due to toll collection.

To make collecting tolls faster, all lanes of the toll plazas of Meghna Bridge will have electronic toll collection (ETC).

An initiative is also underway to enable ETC in all lanes of the Gomoti toll plaza of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

With the ETC system, vehicles will be able to pay tolls with both cash and digital payments at all toll booths.