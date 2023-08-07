Amnesty welcomes Bangladesh's decision to 'repeal' DSA; urges new law to not rehash same 'repressive' features

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 07:20 pm

The Amnesty International has welcomed Bangladesh's decision to "repeal" the Digital Security Act (DSA), but urged the government to ensure the new cyber law does not have the same "repressive" features. 

The organisation, on its official Twitter page, said on Monday (7 August), "Bangladesh: Amnesty International welcomes the decision of the government to repeal the Digital Security Act (DSA), a draconian law which was weaponised by the ruling party and its affiliates to stifle dissent and thwart freedom of expression online.

"However, the government must ensure that the Cyber Security Act it plans to replace DSA with does not rehash the same repressive features of the DSA."

It has also urged the government to ensure that all stakeholders have sufficient opportunity to scrutinise and make recommendations on the proposed new law before it is enacted, and that its provisions fully comply with international human rights law.

"We also urge the Bangladeshi authorities to immediately and unconditionally release and drop all charges against all those charged under the DSA solely for exercising their right to freedom of expression," reads the post.

DSA to be replaced with new cyber law

Earlier today, the government decided to take a policy decision to replace the much-discussed Digital Security Act 2018 with the Cyber Safety Act 2023.

"We have decided to change the Digital Security Act to the Cyber Security Act.  Many sections of the Digital Security Act will not be in the new law. There will also be changes and corrections," Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq told The Business Standard following the meeting on Monday (7 August).

"Sheikh Hasina's government is working as a 'listening government' that is why this decision has been taken," he added.

The minister also said there will be no jail term for defamation in the new law.

The Cyber Security Act 2023, the replacement for the Digital Security Act 2018, will include monetary penalties instead of imprisonment for journalists in defamation cases, said Anisul Huq.

"Digital Security Act had rules for imprisonment to punish defamation in the case of news coverage. The new law will change that and provide for fines instead of imprisonment." 

He added that 3-6 months of jail time would be imposed if the fine is not paid.

The law minister clarified that the imposition of fines in journalism will align with the principles applied in civil cases.

Amnesty International / DSA

