Amnesty urges Bangladesh to ensure protection of Hindus, other minorities

Amnesty International has urged the government to take immediate steps to protect the country's Hindus and other minorities following the recent incidents of communal violence.

The human rights organisation noted that such attacks are symptomatic of the growing anti-minority sentiment in Bangladesh, reads a statement issued on Monday.

Addressing the issue, Amnesty International South Asia Campaigner Saad Hammadi said, "We urge the authorities to take urgent steps to protect the members of the minority community against such attacks and ensure access to justice and effective remedies for victims."

"Such repeated attacks against individuals, communal violence, and destruction of the homes and places of worship of minorities in Bangladesh over the years show that the state has failed in its duty to protect minorities," he added.

The authorities must promptly investigate the incidents and bring those suspected to be responsible for the violence and vandalism to account through fair trials, Saad Hammadi furthered.

Earlier on 13 October, a reported incident involving the holy Quran stoked communal tensions in Cumilla.

The incident also sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations came under attack in several districts.

The spate of violence claimed six lives, including four in Chandpur on Wednesday last week.

While the Hindu community was still in deep shock, at least 29 Hindu houses were set on fire in Rangpur's Pirganj upazila centring a Facebook post on Sunday night.

On Monday, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo joined the growing chorus against communal violence and called upon the government to ensure security for the country's minority community.

Her call came on Twitter against the backdrop of a flurry of protests in different parts of the country -- including Dinajpur, Gazipur, Cumilla and Dhaka -- demonstrating against the attacks on Hindus.