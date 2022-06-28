All thana, ward committees of Dhaka North, South Swechasebak League dissolved

All thana and ward unit committees of Dhaka City North and South Awami Swechasebak League, an associate body and the volunteer wing of the Bangladesh Awami League, have been dissolved.

The central leaders in charge of the North and South city units will soon take initiatives to form a committee to speed up the organisational activities of each ward, said a press release.

Awami Swechchhasebok League Acting President Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu and its General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu gave this directive today, the release added.