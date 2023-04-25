All parties' commitment required for credible polls: FM Momen tells outgoing British envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
25 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 11:19 am

Related News

All parties' commitment required for credible polls: FM Momen tells outgoing British envoy

UNB
25 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 11:19 am
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen meets outgoing British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on 24 April 2023. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen meets outgoing British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on 24 April 2023. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has reiterated that the government wants "free, fair and credible" general elections.

He briefed outgoing British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson over the steps taken to enable the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections.

The foreign minister, however, underscored the necessity of commitments of all political parties for free, fair, credible and violence-free general elections.

He welcomed independent international observers, including from the EU and other countries during the elections, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Outgoing British High Commissioner Dickson paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Momen on Monday at the latter's office.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the outgoing British High Commissioner on his successful tenure in Bangladesh and appreciated the High Commissioner's contribution to further strengthening Bangladesh-UK bilateral relations.

He particularly lauded the High Commissioner for fostering trade and investment relations and cooperation in climate change between the two friendly countries.

The High Commissioner appreciated the cooperation he received from the government in discharging his mandates in Bangladesh.

The British High Commissioner expressed satisfaction at the Prime Minister's decision to attend the royal coronation of the King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on 6 May 2023 in London.

Lauding the King's interest in the Commonwealth and climate change, the Foreign Minister expected a royal visit from the UK to Bangladesh and the British High Commissioner hoped that a royal visit would take place in the future.

Lauding the UK's role in multilateral fora, particularly at the UN Security Council on Rohingya crisis, Foreign Minister Momen commended UK's humanitarian support to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

He expressed concerns over the deteriorating focus on the Rohingyas, particularly humanitarian assistance, and urged the international community to play more decisive role in ensuring their safe, voluntary, sustainable repatriation to their homeland in Myanmar at an early date.

The two sides also discussed various other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concerns, including bilateral cooperation in aviation and defence sectors, roles of the British-Bangladeshi diaspora in mainstream British politics, situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, and the war in Ukraine. 

Top News

FM Momen / British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson / National election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

8m | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

38m | Habitat
Teresa Albor, founder and designer of Re/DRESS. Re/DRESS creates their collections using almost 100% recycled textiles. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A partnership to promote RMG waste recycling in the country

3h | Panorama
Why our walkways are unwalkable

Why our walkways are unwalkable

16h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

17h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

18h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

19h | TBS Stories
Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays