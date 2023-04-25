All parties' commitment required for credible polls: FM Momen tells outgoing British envoy

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen meets outgoing British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on 24 April 2023. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has reiterated that the government wants "free, fair and credible" general elections.

He briefed outgoing British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson over the steps taken to enable the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections.

The foreign minister, however, underscored the necessity of commitments of all political parties for free, fair, credible and violence-free general elections.

He welcomed independent international observers, including from the EU and other countries during the elections, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Outgoing British High Commissioner Dickson paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Momen on Monday at the latter's office.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the outgoing British High Commissioner on his successful tenure in Bangladesh and appreciated the High Commissioner's contribution to further strengthening Bangladesh-UK bilateral relations.

He particularly lauded the High Commissioner for fostering trade and investment relations and cooperation in climate change between the two friendly countries.

The High Commissioner appreciated the cooperation he received from the government in discharging his mandates in Bangladesh.

The British High Commissioner expressed satisfaction at the Prime Minister's decision to attend the royal coronation of the King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on 6 May 2023 in London.

Lauding the King's interest in the Commonwealth and climate change, the Foreign Minister expected a royal visit from the UK to Bangladesh and the British High Commissioner hoped that a royal visit would take place in the future.

Lauding the UK's role in multilateral fora, particularly at the UN Security Council on Rohingya crisis, Foreign Minister Momen commended UK's humanitarian support to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

He expressed concerns over the deteriorating focus on the Rohingyas, particularly humanitarian assistance, and urged the international community to play more decisive role in ensuring their safe, voluntary, sustainable repatriation to their homeland in Myanmar at an early date.

The two sides also discussed various other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concerns, including bilateral cooperation in aviation and defence sectors, roles of the British-Bangladeshi diaspora in mainstream British politics, situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, and the war in Ukraine.