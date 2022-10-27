All house owners of Dhaka will be brought under taxation: NBR chairman

All the flat and house owners in the capital will be brought under taxes to increase the government's revenue collection, said Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue, on Thursday.

While signing an agreement on exchanging information with Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) at the NBR office in the capital, he said, "Many owners who have one or more houses and flats are outside of the tax net. But, the DPDC metres are registered in the name of the owners of the houses or flats.

"Therefore, if mutual information could be exchanged with DPDC, the revenue income will also increase along with the expansion of the tax net."

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of the Power Division, Md Jahid Hasan, member of the NBR, and Bikash Dewan, managing director of the DPDC, among others, were present at the event.

According to sources, the number of residential customers across the country under four power distribution companies and two organisations under the Ministry of Power and Energy is more than 4 crore. The number of commercial connections under them is close to 5 lakh.

The NBR has already signed agreements with several organisations including Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Department of National Savings and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) to access their databases to identify new taxpayers.