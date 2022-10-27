All house owners of Dhaka will be brought under taxation: NBR chairman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

All house owners of Dhaka will be brought under taxation: NBR chairman

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 09:54 pm
All house owners of Dhaka will be brought under taxation: NBR chairman

All the flat and house owners in the capital will be brought under taxes to increase the government's revenue collection, said Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue, on Thursday.

While signing an agreement on exchanging information with Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) at the NBR office in the capital, he said, "Many owners who have one or more houses and flats are outside of the tax net. But, the DPDC metres are registered in the name of the owners of the houses or flats.

"Therefore, if mutual information could be exchanged with DPDC, the revenue income will also increase along with the expansion of the tax net."

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of the Power Division, Md Jahid Hasan, member of the NBR, and Bikash Dewan, managing director of the DPDC, among others, were present at the event.

According to sources, the number of residential customers across the country under four power distribution companies and two organisations under the Ministry of Power and Energy is more than 4 crore. The number of commercial connections under them is close to 5 lakh.

The NBR has already signed agreements with several organisations including Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Department of National Savings and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) to access their databases to identify new taxpayers.

Top News

House owners / Home tax / tax / tax adjustment / Tax burden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

14h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

3h | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

3h | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question