AL rally: Traffic movement to be restricted on these parts of Dhaka tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 06:28 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Road diversions will be used to limit vehicle movement on roads surrounding Suhrawardy Udyan on Wednesday (10 January), due to the Awami League's rally on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day.

The areas where traffic diversion will be in placed are: Kataban Crossing, Hotel InterContinental Crossing, Matsya Bhaban Crossing, Doel Chattar Crossing, DU Medical Centre Crossing, Jagannath Hall Crossing, DU Sculpture Crossing and DU VC Bunglow Crossing until the rally ends, Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a notice Tuesday (9 January). 

The DMP Traffic division requested the city dwellers to use alternative roads avoiding travelling in those areas surrounding the rally venue. 

On Monday, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced that the party will hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day on 10 January at 2:30pm. 

He added that AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the rally.

