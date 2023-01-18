AL doesn't expect any biasness from media: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said his party doesn't expect any partiality from media.

"It is not fair that media will give 100% coverage on an Awami League programme. News of opposition parties should also get coverage as per importance. But Awami League expects its due coverage," he said.

Quader was addressing a view-exchange meeting with the Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) in Road Transport and Highways Division conference room at the secretariat Tuesday, said a press release.

"We are not opponents of newspapers. We are associates. We don't expect any hostility in the relations," he said.

He also expressed his optimism that the country's development and progress will march forward with the mutual cooperation between the government and media.

Led by NOAB President and Times Media Limited Managing Director AK Azad, the meeting was attended by its Vice-President and the daily New Age Publisher ASM Shahidullah Khan, NOAB member and Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman, Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam, NOAB Treasurer and Manabzamin Chief Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Bhorer Kagoj Managing Director and Awami League Central Working Committee Member Tariq Sujat, Daily Financial Express Editor and its representative to NOAB Shamsul Haque Jahid and Banik Barta Editor and Publisher Dewan Hanif Mahmud, among others.

At the outset of the meeting, written opinion of NOAB on drafts of five acts relating to mass media of recent times was submitted to the minister.

NOAB made a call to hold talks with all stakeholders on the laws before finalising those.

Later, the association presented existing problems of the newspaper industry to the minister.