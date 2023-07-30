AL candidate wins Ctg-10 by-polls marked by low voter turnout

Awami League candidate Md Mahiduddin Bacchu has won Chattogram-10 by-election marked by notably low voter turnout of 11.7%.

Mahiuddin secured 52,923 votes, defeating his closest rival, Jatiya Party candidate Md Shamsul Alam, who received 1,572 ballots.

The returning officer reported an 11.7% voter turnout, which shows only a marginal improvement compared to the recent by-polls in the Dhaka-17 constituency, where the ballot casting rate was 11.51%.

The Chattogram-10 constituency comprising Double Mooring, Halisahar, Pahartali, and Panchlaish has a total of 488,638 eligible voters.

The Election Commission announced the election schedule on 8 June after declaring the seat vacant following the death of lawmaker Afcharul Amin.