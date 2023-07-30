AL candidate wins Ctg-10 by-polls marked by low voter turnout

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 09:23 pm

Related News

AL candidate wins Ctg-10 by-polls marked by low voter turnout

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 09:23 pm
AL candidate wins Ctg-10 by-polls marked by low voter turnout

Awami League candidate Md Mahiduddin Bacchu has won Chattogram-10 by-election marked by notably low voter turnout of 11.7%. 

Mahiuddin secured 52,923 votes, defeating his closest rival, Jatiya Party candidate Md Shamsul Alam, who received 1,572 ballots.

The returning officer reported an 11.7% voter turnout, which shows only a marginal improvement compared to the recent by-polls in the Dhaka-17 constituency, where the ballot casting rate was 11.51%.

The Chattogram-10 constituency comprising Double Mooring, Halisahar, Pahartali, and Panchlaish has a total of 488,638 eligible voters.

The Election Commission announced the election schedule on 8 June after declaring the seat vacant following the death of lawmaker Afcharul Amin.

Top News

Chattogram-10 by-polls / Voter turnout

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

5h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

3h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

3h | TBS Career
Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

4h | TBS Stories
Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon