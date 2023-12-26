Voter turnout to be satisfactory despite intimidation: AL tells EU delegation

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 07:56 pm

“We have said that the standard of democratic countries of the world will be maintained [in our election]," Quader said

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

The voter turnout will be satisfactory in the upcoming national election despite intimidation, Awami League told the visiting European Union delegation today (26 December).

"There is fear but voter turnout will be satisfactory as there is evident enthusiasm among the people. There is no reason to worry about the turnout," Awami League General Secretary Obadul Quader told reporters after the meeting held at the party's Dhaka district office this evening.

He said, "They have listened to the speech of our Awami League delegation. The reality in Bangladesh dictates that this election is a constitutional obligation and we must hold it. 27 parties and 1,896 candidates have joined the polls. They have shown positive reactions to our discussions."

Quader further mentioned, "They [EU delegation] are fulfilling their assigned responsibility with our election. They seemed more inclined to listen rather than comment. We did not insist on a response. We focused on discussing our election instead.

"We have said that the standard of democratic countries of the world will be maintained [in our election].

"The EU delegation wanted to know about the ongoing violence [centering the polls], we conveyed that violence is happening in response to peaceful elections."

The AL leader said the EU delegation does not have any concerns regarding the election. "They wanted to know about our preparations ahead of the election."

Comments

