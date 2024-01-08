Highest 87.24% voter turnout in PM Hasina's Gopalganj-3, lowest 13.04% in Dhaka-15

The Gopalganj-3, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's home constituency, recorded the highest 72.32% voter turnout in the country in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

On the other hand, Dhaka-15 – comprising the Dhaka North City Corporation wards 4, 13, 14, and 16 – recorded the lowest voter turnout of only 13.04%, according to Election Commission (EC) data obtained by The Business Standard on Monday.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, triumphed from her home constituency in the polls, securing her straight fourth term as the country's premier.

She bagged a total of 2,49,965 votes which is 86% of all registered total votes in the constituency, leaving all rival candidates in the dust.

Her nearest rival, M Nizam Uddin Lashkar of the Bangladesh Supreme Party, bagged only 479 votes.

The total number of polling centres in this constituency is 108 with a total of 2,90,297 voters.

Meanwhile, Gopalganj-2 came a close second in terms of voter turnout with 83.20% votes cast. Brahmanbaria-3 ranks three with 76% voter turnout.

In Gopalganj-2, AL candidate Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim emerged victorious with 2,95,291 votes. His closest rival Kazi Shahin, Jatiyo Party candidate, got only 1,514 votes.

In the meantime, despite being a constituency located in the capital, Dhaka-15 witnessed a severely low voter turnout in yesterday's election.

Awami League candidate Kamal Ahmed Majumder won the seat, grabbing 39,632 votes.

His closest rival, JaPa candidate Md Samsul Haque pulled only 2,044 votes.

The 12th national polls saw 1,969 candidates vying for the JS across the country. Voting took place in 299 constituencies after voting in Naogaon-2 constituency was postponed following the death of an independent candidate just days before the polls. In addition, the result announcement of Mymensingh-3 constituency has also been postponed owing to balloting at one centre being called off on election day on grounds of irregularities.

As per the available results from 298 seats, Awami League, the ruling party secured its straight fourth term in power, winning 222 seats across the country.

A record number of 62 independent candidates emerged victorious in the polls – 59 of whom are affiliated with the AL.

Among other political parties, the JaPa won in 11 seats.