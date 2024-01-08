Highest 87.24% voter turnout in PM Hasina's Gopalganj-3, lowest 13.04% in Dhaka-15

Politics

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 07:14 pm

Related News

Highest 87.24% voter turnout in PM Hasina's Gopalganj-3, lowest 13.04% in Dhaka-15

Gopalganj-2 came a close second in terms of voter turnout with 83.20% votes cast. Brahmanbaria-3 ranks three with 76% voter turnout.

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 07:14 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Gopalganj-3, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's home constituency, recorded the highest 72.32% voter turnout in the country in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

On the other hand, Dhaka-15 – comprising the Dhaka North City Corporation wards 4, 13, 14, and 16 – recorded the lowest voter turnout of only 13.04%, according to Election Commission (EC) data obtained by The Business Standard on Monday.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, triumphed from her home constituency in the polls, securing her straight fourth term as the country's premier.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She bagged a total of 2,49,965 votes which is 86% of all registered total votes in the constituency, leaving all rival candidates in the dust.

Her nearest rival, M Nizam Uddin Lashkar of the Bangladesh Supreme Party, bagged only 479 votes.

The total number of polling centres in this constituency is 108 with a total of 2,90,297 voters. 

Meanwhile, Gopalganj-2 came a close second in terms of voter turnout with 83.20% votes cast. Brahmanbaria-3 ranks three with 76% voter turnout.

In Gopalganj-2, AL candidate Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim emerged victorious with 2,95,291 votes. His closest rival Kazi Shahin, Jatiyo Party candidate, got only 1,514 votes.

In the meantime, despite being a constituency located in the capital, Dhaka-15 witnessed a severely low voter turnout in yesterday's election.

Awami League candidate Kamal Ahmed Majumder won the seat, grabbing 39,632 votes.

His closest rival, JaPa candidate Md Samsul Haque pulled only 2,044 votes.

The 12th national polls saw 1,969 candidates vying for the JS across the country. Voting took place in 299 constituencies after voting in Naogaon-2 constituency was postponed following the death of an independent candidate just days before the polls. In addition, the result announcement of Mymensingh-3 constituency has also been postponed owing to balloting at one centre being called off on election day on grounds of irregularities.

As per the available results from 298 seats, Awami League, the ruling party secured its straight fourth term in power, winning 222 seats across the country.

A record number of 62 independent candidates emerged victorious in the polls – 59 of whom are affiliated with the AL.

Among other political parties, the JaPa won in 11 seats.

Bangladesh / Top News

12th JS Polls / Bangladesh / Voter turnout

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

6h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

10h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

1h | Videos
Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

2h | Videos
Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

4h | Videos
Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

6h | Videos