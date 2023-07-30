Independent candidate boycotts Ctg-10 by-elections alleging attacks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 04:59 pm

Mohammad Arman Ali, an independent candidate running in the Chattogram-10 by-elections, has declared his boycott of the polls, citing allegations of assaults by Awami League members.

According to Arman Ali, the attacks occurred in two stages at Pranhari Government Primary School and Dr Fazlul Hazara Degree College polling centers.

He claimed that leaders from Awami League and Swechasebak League manhandled him, tore his shirt, and took away his mobile phone. Later, police took him to his home, he added.

Moreover, he further alleged that although he had assigned agents in 10 centers, they were prevented from performing their duties. He stated that all agents were forcibly removed from the centers in the morning.

Ctg-10 by-polls: Voter presence thin; EC monitoring through CCTV cameras

On the other hand, both the Awami League candidate, Mohiuddin Bachchu, and the Officer-in-Charge of Pahartali Police Station, Mostafizur Rahman, denied the occurrence of any such incident.

The Chattogram-10 by-elections are being conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in 156 polling centers. Notably, 59 centers are considered 'important' in the election, with extra security measures in place.

The polling day witnesses the deployment of four platoons of BGB, four patrol teams of RAB, and an ample number of policemen.

The by-election features six candidates, with the primary competition expected to be between the Awami League candidate, Mohiuddin, and the Jatiya Party candidate, Shamsul Alam.

