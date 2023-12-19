BNP-Jamaat seeks 'zero turnout', if fails to foil polls

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other allied opposition parties have planned to exert continuous pressure on the government through diplomatic channels while continuing its movement to realise their demand to hold the next polls under a neutral caretaker administration.

The opposition's primary goal is to prevent the elections altogether, but in the event the election proceeds, their strategy is to restrict voter presence to "zero" in polling stations nationwide, as per sources within the parties.

The sources say if the citizens abstain from voting at the polling stations, it may lead to escalating protests within the country. Additionally, the government will lose support from the democratic world.

A senior BNP leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard, "We anticipate increased support from the democratic world, especially Western democracies, for our ongoing movement to restore democracy in Bangladesh."

He added, "The overt interference by India and Russia has granted our democratic movement global legitimacy. Day by day, it is becoming evident to the democratic world that India and Russia stand against democracy and the restoration of voting rights for the people of Bangladesh."

On Tuesday, there was an enhanced presence of BNP and Jamaat activists on the streets to enforce the hartal. Several senior leaders of the parties who were reportedly in self-hiding were also seen participating in the processions.

Although the number of long-distance vehicles outside Dhaka remains low, there was a noticeable increase in the number of vehicles within the capital as the day progressed.

Govt to conduct 'one-sided' election: Rizvi

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the BNP, said the government is attempting to conduct a "one-sided" election by relying on support from Russia and India.

Speaking in a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon, he expressed concern that the entire nation is currently immersed in a distressing environment resembling "a jungle", marked by walls of fear and terror.

Rizvi said these conditions have been intentionally created to ensure a scenario of "one-party voting" and "voteless elections".

He added, "The government is under the impression that Russia is on their side, and India is supporting them."

The BNP leader also said the Mohanganj Express train fire incident is an act of well-planned sabotage.

"Miscreants set fire to Mohanganj Express at Tejgaon in the capital on Tuesday to divert public attention away from the ongoing democratic movement. This is a case of well-planned sabotage," he said in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday.

He also expressed deep concern, grief and sorrow over the tragic death of the 4 passengers who perished in the fire.

"We demand an impartial judicial inquiry into the incident," Rizvi said.

BNP, Jamaat meetings

Sources affiliated with the BNP and Jamaat said they may intensify their anti-election programmes following the announcement of the "All-party Unity against Fascism" platform, likely on 23 December via a press conference.

Over the past week, key leaders from the BNP and Jamaat have engaged in a series of closed-door meetings. These efforts have resulted in the establishment of 15 regional coordination committees nationwide, including one in Dhaka, said several individuals familiar with the discussions.

Ahead of the new platform's launch, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who is currently in London, also held final talks with Jamaat Amir, sources say.