Agreement signed for improving inland waterways in Bangladesh 

An agreement has been signed to build terminals. improve navigability, year-round safe transport for passengers and cargo along the busiest waterways of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Regional Waterway Transport Project-1 has been taken to improve the navigability of 900km of inland waterways along the Chattogram-Dhaka-Ashuganj corridor and connecting routes

The project, being financed by the World Bank (WB), is expected to help reduce travel time and cargo costs.

A contract signing ceremony was held at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in this regard on Saturday, reads a press release.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Additional Chief Engineer (Marine) and Project Director (PD) Md Ayub Ali represented the state while Karnafuli Ship Builders Ltd Managing Director (MD) Engineer Abdur Rashid and Banga Dredgers Ltd Chairman Md Ainul Islam signed for the contractors.

Among others, Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Md Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) Chairman Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury, and BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq were also present.

As per the agreement, development and excavation works of 13 inland waterway routes will be carried out by the contractors at a cost of Tk430 crore.

