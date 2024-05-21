Chairman candidate boycotts election alleging irregularities in Araihazar

Shahjalal Mia, a chairman candidate in Narayanganj's Araihazar, has boycotted the upazila polls alleging widespread irregularities, vote rigging by rival candidate supporters during the second phase of the elections.

"I had appointed agents at each of the 139 centres. Starting from last night, supporters of local MP Nazrul Islam Babu visited the houses of the agents. MP Babu's men threatened the agents and their relatives," Shahjalal said in a press conference at his home in Araihazar Bazaar today (21 May) at 3pm.

"Some agents who tried to reach the centres this morning were abducted and beaten. When I reported this to the authorities, my agents were rescued, and one of the perpetrators was sentenced to two years in prison", he added.

In Araihazar, the chairman race included Shahjalal Mia (inkpot and pen), Kazi Sujan Iqbal (pineapple), and Saiful Islam Swapan (horse).

From the beginning of the campaign, MP Nazrul Islam Babu of Narayanganj-2 supported Saiful Islam, actively campaigning on his behalf, according to Shahjalal.

"By 11 am, only 3-4% of the votes were cast. Supporters of the 'horse' and 'pineapple' symbols took over the centres and cast fake votes after 12 pm. This has been reported in the media. This election was not conducted democratically. People could not vote. I am demanding re-election," said Shahjalal.

However, rejecting the allegations, MP Babu said, "I did not influence the voting in any way. I went to the constituency from Dhaka and came back after casting my vote."

Babu alleged that Shahjalal concocted the allegations against him when he realised his defeat was imminent.