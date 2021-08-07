Advice to city corporations: Use IoT devices to detect culex mosquitos

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 03:40 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Culex mosquito infestation is one of the major causes of dengue. Since mosquitoes are a visible creature, the easiest and best way to identify Culex mosquitoes is to use the latest IoT devices.

In a press release today, Mohiuddin Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Subscribers Association, said, "The number of dengue patients is increasing rapidly this month along with the Covid-19 pandemic. The current activities are not enough to make the large area of ​​the city corporations' mosquito-free. It is important to determine the breeding grounds of the mosquitoes to make the current activities more efficient and uninterrupted."

"In the age of technology in digital Bangladesh, it is very easy to do this if the technology can be used properly. Our advice is to connect IoT devices in different places of the city corporations to know from the control centre of the city corporation which areas and certain places have dengue mosquito breeding grounds or roaming areas. This will reduce the cost of the city corporation as well as control dengue mosquitoes 100% percent and stop the infestation."

 

