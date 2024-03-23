Formal advance bus ticket sales for Eid travel begin today, but passengers in Dhaka are already facing inflated fares while there are allegations of irregularities from some operators.

Harun ur Rashid, a resident planning to travel from Dhaka to Rajshahi, reported encountering inflated fares by a bus service.

"The standard fare for its luxury service is Tk1,500 during Eid, but tickets for dates after 30 March were priced at Tk2,000 each, with suggestions of further increases," he told TBS with frustration.

Similar complaints have surfaced against other bus services. A company has been accused of charging Tk250 above the government-set fare for the Dhaka-Jhenaidah route, while another is also alleged to be demanding an extra Tk150. Passengers reported feeling pressured into purchasing tickets at these inflated prices.

Despite assurances from the bus owners' association regarding strict actions against fare irregularities, instances of overcharging persist.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Owner Association has assured passengers of strict action against fare irregularities. Mahbubur Rahman, the association's vice president, reiterated their commitment to upholding government fare guidelines.

"Our official ticket sales will commence tomorrow," Rahman told TBS. "We've formed committees to monitor fare discrepancies across all terminals. These committees will include members of the owners' association, representatives from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, law enforcement agencies, and other relevant bodies."

Rahman clarified that luxury air-conditioned bus fares, like those allegedly offered by some bus services, are not subject to government regulation.

However, he assured discussions would be held with the companies to ensure reasonable pricing. "Additionally, monitoring mechanisms will be implemented to prevent future violations."

He urged passengers to remain vigilant and report any instances of fare irregularities for prompt action.