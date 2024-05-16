Who will approve electrolyte drinks? Question has no clear answer

Companies producing electrolyte drinks have raised questions about which authorities are responsible for granting approval for such drinks, as they claim they did not receive approval even after applying to the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).

Recently, the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) filed a case against the owners of seven companies for selling five electrolyte drinks without any government approval.

The drinks are SMC Plus of Acme and SMC, Active of Pran, Bruvana of Bruvana Beverage Limited, Recharge of Deshbandhu and Agami Company, and Turbo of Akij.

Officials from the companies say the BSTI authorities have mentioned that the drinks are not included in their categories.

On 14 May, BFSA Inspector Mohammad Kamrul Hasan filed the case against the companies with the Pure Food Court, asking for a ban on the electrolyte drinks.

"The electrolyte drinks have no approval from the BSTI or the Directorate General of Drug Administration. A case has been filed under the Safe Food Act, 2013. Besides, there are various health claims on the product, which is an offence under the Safe Food Act," Kamrul Hasan told TBS.

Khandaker Shamim Rahman, general manager of marketing at the Social Marketing Company (SMC), told TBS, "We all met with the BSTI regarding electrolyte drinks. However, the list of products that BSTI can approve does not include electrolyte drinks. They stated that it would not require approval and that approval would be given when it is added to the category."

He mentioned that these drinks are not drugs that require approval from the drug administration. Electrolyte drinks reduce fatigue and are considered a healthy beverage.

"But currently, there is no system in place to obtain approval for this product. So, who will be responsible for granting approval?" he questioned.

BSTI Deputy Director (CM) Md Riazul Haque said the category for electrolyte drinks has yet to be developed.

"It does not come under the category of compulsory product. So we could not approve it. But since it is used in different countries, we are in discussions about creating a category. The approval can be given after that," he said.

BFSA Inspector Mohammad Kamrul Hasan said, "The product is on the market, so who approved it? If you engage in business with any product, you have to obtain approval. Business must be conducted according to the law."