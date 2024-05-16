BTRC seizes almost a thousand illegal smart TVs, set-top boxes worth over Tk30 lakh

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), with the assistance of RAB-04, has seized 440 unauthorised and unapproved set-top boxes and smart TV boxes worth an estimated Tk15 lakh from three shops in Shah Ali Plaza Market yesterday (15 May).

Three individuals involved in the goods' sale were also arrested in the drive by a team of the Enforcement and Inspection Directorate of BTRC and RAB-04, reads a press statement.

Additionally, one person was arrested and 537 unauthorised set-top boxes/smart TV boxes worth some Tk16 lakh were seized from a shop named 'All IT Collection' on Elephant Road.

Legal proceedings under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Act, 2001, are underway against the arrested individuals.

BTRC is regularly conducting operations to stop the sale of unauthorized set-top boxes and smart TV boxes.

All stakeholders are specially requested by BTRC to refrain from buying or selling any type of unauthorized set-top boxes and smart TV boxes. Otherwise, strict actions will be taken against them.