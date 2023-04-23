Accident on Bangabandhu Expressway leaves 3 hurt, causes long tailback of vehicles

An accident on the Bangabandhu Expressway (Dhaka-Mawa Expressway) has left three people injured and caused a long tailback of vehicles, causing immense suffering to the commuters.

The accident occurred after a Shariatpur bound BRTC passenger bus lost control near the Shologhar bus stand area of Srinagar upazila in Munshiganj and hit the guardrail head-on at around 10:30am on Sunday (23 April).

The injured are – bus helper Md Sajib, 24, and passengers Noor Uddin Ahmed, 102 and Hajera Begum, 80, confirmed Srinagar Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Masud Dayan.

Photo: TBS

"Fire service and the police responded to the accident as soon as they were notified. The injured passengers have received primary treatment at the Srinagar Upazila Health Complex," he said.

As a result of the accident, vehicular movement to Mawa from Dhaka was disrupted, causing a 2.5km-long traffic jam starting from the accident spot towards the Padma Bridge toll plaza on the Mawa end.

Photo: TBS

Speaking with The Business Standard, Inspector SM Ziaul Hasan of Munshiganj traffic police, said, "After the bus involved in the accident was removed from Shologhar, the vehicles stuck in the long traffic jam rushed to the Padma Bridge toll plaza together."

"That is why we have a long tailback at the toll plaza on the Mawa end of the bridge. Traffic movement is slow, but things are to improve very soon as all obstructions on the road have been removed."