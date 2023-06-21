Access to finance, training, dev programmes must for women entrepreneurs: Speakers

Closing ceremony of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in the capital’s EMK Center. Photo: Courtesy

Governments and private organisations must establish policies that facilitate women's entrepreneurship, including access to finance, training, and development programmes, said speakers at an event for women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in the capital's EMK Center on Wednesday (21 June), US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave said, "It is essential to create an environment that supports and encourages women entrepreneurs. Such concrete measures will help women to start and run successful businesses."

The project, AWE, utilised a State University online training platform to teach women the skills and knowledge to start or grow their own businesses.

From about 1,607 applicants, around 50 women graduated from the course following nearly 37 workshops over three months.

Afshana Chowdhury, joint director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) and Dr Matin Saad Abdullah, professor, Department of Computer Science and Technology, at the Brac University also spoke at the event, which was inaugurated by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

The event served as the US Embassy's flagship women's empowerment initiative, highlighting the commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and economic opportunities for women in Bangladesh.

Helen LaFave said, "The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs offers a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi women to gain entrepreneurial skills, connect with mentors and peers, and access resources that can help them succeed in their business ventures. Through several USAID programmes, the US government is creating opportunities for Bangladeshi women business leaders to maximise their potential.

Commending the centres involved for implementing the very first such academy in Bangladesh, she said there would be a second chapter to benefit aspiring entrepreneurs in Chattogram and Sylhet.

Highlighting the challenges of women, she said, "Women have been traditionally underrepresented in the business world. They face many challenges, such as gender discrimination, cultural barriers, limited access to finance and other resources, and lack of professional networks and opportunities. Their potential is enormous, and their economic empowerment will change the world."

Speakers at the event also called for the business world to recognise and embrace the potential of women in leadership positions and promote the creation of professional networks and opportunities for women.

Highlighting the benefits of the AWE programme, Dr Matin said the graduates here not only have a responsibility to become successful entrepreneurs but also be a role model to aspiring young girls seeking financial independence.

Lauding the graduates, Afshana Chowdhury said, "You have shown us the limitless potential of women and the positive impacts they can create in society… The CED aims to foster an exclusive and supporting ecosystem for women entrepreneurs creating an atmosphere for a prosperous future for them."

Jannat Jahir Jyoti, a female vendor of traditional rugs (shataranji) and Founder of the initiative Shatabunon, and a graduate of the event, said, "I found that women who work in making shataranji do not have recognition of identity, and thus I wanted to create a platform to connect women artisans with customers by profiling them through my website. I'd like to bring the virtual platform to a reality by building an outlet to promote more of marketing such handicrafts."

Founder and owner of The Dimension Packaging Jannatul Ferdousi, another graduate, used her platform to create paper- corrugated carbon that can be used in shipment, the RMG industry, food packaging and others. She provides employment to women who come from hardships and disenfranchised backgrounds to create better opportunities for them.

Founder of Grameen Shad, an initiative for safe, organic food and agricultural products, Labony Akter said she started her business from home with only a few products such as whole wheat and grains, certain spices and now has expanded to over 25 products. She employs women who are above 50 and have limited earning opportunities.