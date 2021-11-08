ACC summons Ideal College principal over irregularities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 06:08 pm

Related News

ACC summons Ideal College principal over irregularities

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 06:08 pm
ACC summons Ideal College principal over irregularities

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Dr Shahan Ara Begum, principal of Motijheel Ideal School and College, over irregularities and graft. 

She has been asked to appear before an ACC interrogation team on 15 November to explain the allegations against her on acquiring illegal assets by admission trade and charging extra money for form fill-up. 

If she fails to appear at ACC on the given time, it will be considered that she does not have any statement regarding the charges against her, said a press release.

Already investigations against her are underway on charges of different allegations including admission trade, the commission said.

The ACC has decided to launch fresh investigations into the allegations of her accruing illegal assets.
 

Top News

ACC / Ideal College Principal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2h | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2h | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test