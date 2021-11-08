ACC summons Ideal College principal over irregularities

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Dr Shahan Ara Begum, principal of Motijheel Ideal School and College, over irregularities and graft.

She has been asked to appear before an ACC interrogation team on 15 November to explain the allegations against her on acquiring illegal assets by admission trade and charging extra money for form fill-up.

If she fails to appear at ACC on the given time, it will be considered that she does not have any statement regarding the charges against her, said a press release.

Already investigations against her are underway on charges of different allegations including admission trade, the commission said.

The ACC has decided to launch fresh investigations into the allegations of her accruing illegal assets.

