ACC files case against CCC councillor Salim Ullah and wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) councillor and Awami League leader Salim Ullah Prakash Bachchu and his wife Ayesha Siddika for amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income.

Deputy Assistant Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sabuj Hossain filed the case with the Chattogram District Integrated office-1 on Sunday (22 October).

The accused, Salim Ullah Prakash Bachchu, is a councillor of Enayet Bazar ward 22 of CCC and general secretary of the local ward Awami League. In the case, the ACC has accused them of corruption worth Tk94.38 lakh.

ACC Chattogram District Integrated office-1 in charge and Deputy Director Md Nazmuchhayadat confirmed the matter.

He said the ACC filed a case against Salim Ullah Prakash Bachchu and his wife Ayesha Siddika for possessing huge amounts of illegally earned money.

"The ACC will investigate the case further and if anyone else's involvement is found during the investigation, action will be taken as per the law," he added.