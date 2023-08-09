Academics and observers call out ‘disinformation campaign’ against PM Hasina, her family members run from overseas

A wave of "disinformation campaign" – against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her ICT Affairs Advisor and son Sajeeb Wazed, and other family members – by BNP activists and supporters have raised questions over fact-checking and rampant disinformation on social media ahead of the next national election.

"Bangladesh PM to flee the country," "Hasina seeking shelter in India," "plunging the country into a disaster, Sheikh Hasina will leave the country," "country headed for a civil war", "Sheikh Hasina has made the country into a vassal state of India" are some of the titles and taglines used for videos on the YouTube channel of one NagorikTV (not to be confused with the private Bangladeshi TV channel, Nagorik).

The disinformation does not only revolve around the prime minister; her family members have not been spared either.

"Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed barred from entering US and Canada," "Facebook could ban Sajeeb Wazed," "Sajeeb Wazed amassed huge wealth" are some claims peddled without any evidence from the same YouTube channel.

Sajeeb Wazed is an ICT Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister and Saima Wazed is an eminent mental health expert.

Run from Canada, the men behind the portal – Tito Rahman and Nazmus Saquib – can be seen with BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in a photo.

Recently, a post from Awami League's verified Facebook page called out the "smear campaign" and held BNP-Jamaat and their supporters responsible.

"Failing to get public support for their protests and demands, lies have become a key tool for BNP-Jamaat on Facebook and YouTube to confuse the public through running disinformation campaign targeting Sheikh Hasina and her family members," the post says.

Former professor at the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of Dhaka University, Dr Golam Rahman, called this a "cyber crime".

"At times we see rumour mills spreading false information without checking authenticity. But this systematic act from NagorikTV reveals lies deliberately circulated to create chaos and confusion," he said.

"Masquerading as journalists and dissenting voices, these people have been running a disinformation and hate campaign from overseas. Peddling narratives to deceive and scare people is a dangerous trend, and with the national election approaching, such trend could see a rise," the former chief information commissioner and former chairman of BSS noted with concerns.

"Even during the attack on the Ahmadiyya community, earlier this year, several Twitter and Facebook accounts ran a hate campaign to add fuel to the fire, with the demand to declare the minority community as non-Muslims," Amanur Rahman, a member of the minority community, said.

"Bangladesh will go bankrupt," – leaders of the country's opposition alliance had predicted soon after the government sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"One may have certain differences with a government, any government, but when one takes on oneself the role of soothsayer, it is a deplorable situation. Bangladesh's political opposition and its supporters have only undermined themselves through comments which turned out to be meaningless," according to eminent journalist and researcher Syed Badrul Ahsan.

When the World Bank pulled out from funding the Padma Bridge mega project, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia called it "a pipe dream." After the bridge opened, the party's leaders questioned the quality of construction – calling the $3.6 billion bridge "flawed".