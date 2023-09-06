Abducted DU student rescued in Sajek

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 09:02 pm

Abducted DU student rescued in Sajek

TBS Report
06 September, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 09:02 pm
Dipita Chakma. Photo: Collected
Dipita Chakma. Photo: Collected

Police have rescued the Dhaka University (DU) student who was abducted by some armed miscreants in Sajek of Baghaichari upazila in Rangamati. 

Mir Abu Touhid, superintendent of Police in Rangamati, told The Business Standard that a team from Sajek police station conducted a drive and rescued the student, Dipita Chakma, from Daripara Bonoadam area around 7:00pm on Wednesday (6 September).

He said further legal procedure was ongoing.

Earlier in the day, Dipita, a student of masters in the Department of Public Administration of DU, was travelling to Sajek with her friends from Khagrachhari.

According to police, a group of unidentified armed miscreants intercepted their vehicle in Shijokchara area around 12:00pm on Wednesday. 

The miscreants set free the Bengali friends of Dipita but abducted her, police said.

