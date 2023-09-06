11-foot Burmese python recovered at Chittagong University

Rescuers hold an 11-foot Burmese python recovered from a residential area near the science faculty of Chittagong University (CU) on 6 September 2023. Photo: TBS

An 11-foot Burmese python was recovered from a residential area named Bottom Hill Colony near the science faculty of Chittagong University (CU) on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the snake was released into the adjacent forest, ensuring its safety.

According to Rafiqul Islam, a trainee researcher at the Venom Research Centre of the university, "The snake, measuring 11 feet in length and weighing 13 kg, entered the locality in search of food."

This incident is not an isolated one on the CU campus. Over the past decade, the university has experienced 20 similar rescues of Burmese pythons in various locations across the university, as confirmed by Abdur Razzak, the university's security officer-in-charge.